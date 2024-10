Asante Kotoko continued their unbeaten run in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over FC Samartex.

The match, held at the Baba Yara Stadium, saw the Porcupine Warriors narrowly edge past their opponents to secure three crucial points.



The win further strengthens their position in the league as they remain undefeated this season.

Kotoko’s defense held firm throughout the game, and their resilience paid off as they maintained their momentum in the ongoing GPL campaign.