2024/25 Ghana Premier League: FC Samartex vs Nsoatreman FC clash postponed to Monday due to heavy downpour

FC Samartex vs Nsoatreman FC clash postponed to Monday due to heavy downpour

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Week 6 match of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League between FC Samartex and Nsoatreman FC has been postponed.

It was originally set for Sunday, October 13, at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

Heavy rainfall caused the match officials to delay the kick-off by 30 minutes. Following this, they conducted a second assessment of the playing conditions to decide whether it was safe to continue.



Read full article