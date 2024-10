Bibiani Gold Stars have climbed to the summit of the GPL standings

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Bibiani Gold Stars have ascended to the top of the Ghana Premier League table following their win over Aduana Stars.

In their Week 7 match of the 2024/25 season, the Bibiani team faced the Dormaa club at home over the weekend.

With a strong performance over the entire match, Gold Stars secured a 2-0 victory, earning all three points.



