2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Medeama vs Samartex outstanding Week 3 clash set for October 9

Medeama SC and Samartex FC

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed the new date for the eagerly awaited Ghana Premier League match between Medeama Sporting Club and Samartex Football Club. Originally scheduled for last weekend, the match was delayed because Samartex was competing in the CAF Champions League. Fans can now anticipate the game on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at TnA Park, with the kickoff time set for 6:00 PM.





