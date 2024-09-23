2024/25 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Report – Asante Kotoko 1-1 Young Apostles

Kotoko struggled to create clear chances

Asante Kotoko were held to a 1-1 draw by newly promoted Young Apostles in their Ghana Premier League match at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Young Apostles took the lead in the 51st minute through Daniel Lomotey, but Kotoko equalized in the 79th minute with a goal from Emmanuel Antwi.



Despite dominating possession with 67%, Kotoko struggled to create clear chances, managing only one shot on target.

Young Apostles, with 33% possession, defended well and created two shots on target.



Kotoko now look ahead to a clash with Berekum Chelsea, while Young Apostles prepare to face Aduana FC.



Read full article