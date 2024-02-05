2024 Africa Games: Our athletes are prepared for the games - Mustapha Ussif

Mustapha Ussif

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to providing optimal conditions for its athletes participating in the 2023 Africa Games.

As part of their rigorous preparations, Team Ghana has been undergoing intensive training since January 19, stationed at the Cape Coast Stadium and the University of Cape Coast.



During his visit to the training camp, Minister Ussif emphasised that every effort has been made to ensure the athletes' needs are met without any grievances. He underscored the open communication channels between the athletes and his office, highlighting that any issues raised would be promptly addressed.



"With the athletes and Team Ghana, if they have problems, they will tell you. They will not be shy because the Minister is there because I am the only person who can find solutions to their problems," stated Ussif, expressing confidence in resolving any challenges that may arise.

Ussif attributed the athletes' positive feedback to the exceptional treatment they have received, likening it to a four-star experience. He noted the distinctive quality of the current training camp, distinguishing it from previous ones and emphasising the unparalleled conditions provided.



The upcoming 13th edition of the Africa Games, scheduled to commence in March and run until March 23, will see the University of Ghana and Borteyman as the primary venues hosting various competitions. As Ghana's athletes gear up for the prestigious event, the nation remains steadfast in its support, ensuring they are primed for success on the continental stage.