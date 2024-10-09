2024 CHAN Qualifier: Ghana’s Black Galaxies to face West African rivals Nigeria

Ghana vs Nigeria

Source: Lighters Zone

Ghana is set to compete against its West African rival, Nigeria, in the second round of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 qualifiers scheduled for December.

The Black Galaxies were matched with their Nigerian counterparts during the draw held at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, on October 9, 2024.

The first leg of the matchup will occur in Ghana from December 20 to 22, 2024, followed by the return leg in Nigeria from December 27 to 29, 2024.



