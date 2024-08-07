Sports

2024 DOL Super Cup: Young Apostles top Group A to secure semi-final spot

Wed, 7 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Young Apostles have continued their impressive winning streak in the 2024 Division One League (DOL) Super Cup, achieving a commanding 2-0 victory against New Edubiase, which has secured their leading position in Group B.

