2024 DOL Super Cup: Young Apostles top Group A to secure semi-final spot

Young Apostles have continued their impressive winning streak in the 2024 Division One League (DOL) Super Cup, achieving a commanding 2-0 victory against New Edubiase, which has secured their leading position in Group B.

The first half saw goals from Issah Hussein and Kassim Sule, with Hussein finding the net in the 27th minute and Sule successfully converting a penalty before halftime.



This result marks the conclusion of a dominant group stage for the newly promoted Ghana Premier League team, who finished with 7 points, placing them at the top of Group A. Their control of the match, coupled with a robust defensive display, highlighted their superiority throughout the group.



This victory reinforces Young Apostles' status as formidable contenders for the title. Their tactical discipline and consistent performance have distinguished them in the competition.

As the outcomes from Group B are awaited to determine their semi-final opponents, Young Apostles will seek to capitalize on their impressive form during the group stage as they pursue the Super Cup title.



The upcoming semi-final matches, which will be broadcast live by Globe TV, are anticipated to showcase exhilarating football as the leading teams compete for a spot in the final.