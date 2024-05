Black Princesses

Source: Footballghana

The draw for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup will take place in Bogota, Colombia on June 5.

The Black Princesses, Ghana's U20 women’s national team, will discover their opponents for the tournament where they will be participating for the seventh time in a row.

This edition of the competition will feature 24 teams, with CAF having four representatives.



