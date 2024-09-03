2024 FIFA U20 WWC: Black Princesses lose Group opener to Austria

Black Princesses

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana experienced an unfortunate beginning at the 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Austria in their Group E match on Monday, September 2, 2024.

The Black Princesses allowed a goal in each half, which included a penalty awarded to the tournament newcomers in the second half.

Stella Nyamekye managed to score for the Princesses in the 91st minute, reducing the deficit after the seven-time finalists had fallen behind by two goals.



