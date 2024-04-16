2024 Futsal AFCON: Angola beat Ghana 11-3

Ghana's Futsal team lost all 3 games in the Group Stage of the tournament

The ongoing 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Morocco has come to an end for the Ghana Futsal national team.

They have been eliminated from the competition after suffering three consecutive defeats in the group stages.



In their final Group A match against Angola on Monday, the Ghana team faced a tough challenge. Unfortunately, they were defeated by a score of 11-3.

With this loss, the Ghana Futsal team's journey in the tournament has come to an end, having recorded three defeats overall.



Meanwhile, in the other Group A match, the host nation Morocco secured a resounding victory of 13-0 against Zambia, securing their place in the knockout stage as the group winners. Angola, having defeated Ghana, will also advance to the knockout stage.