2024 WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations: Laryea Kingston announces Black Starlets final squad

Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston, the coach of the Black Starlets, has finalized his squad selection for the upcoming WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations in Accra 2024.

After a seven-year absence from the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, the Ghanaian team is determined to secure a spot in the tournament.



To prepare for the competition, the Black Starlets have been undergoing intensive training at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram.



In addition to their training, the team has been actively participating in friendly matches against lower-tier teams. They also recently took part in the UEFA U-16 Invitational tournament in Volgograd, Russia.



Although they suffered a defeat against Russia, the Black Starlets managed to secure victories against Serbia and Kazakhstan.

Ghana's first Group A game is scheduled against Cote D’Ivoire on Wednesday, May 15, followed by their second Group game against Benin on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.



The WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations will be held at the University of Ghana stadium from May 15 to May 28, 2024.



The team is determined to perform well in the tournament and secure their place in the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.