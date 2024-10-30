Sports

2024 WAFU Zone B U20: Ivory Coast defeats Niger 2-1 to clinch bronze medal

Screenshot 20241030 175831.png Ivory coast secured a 2-1 win over Niger

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ivory Coast secured the bronze medal at the 2024 WAFU Zone B U20 Championship with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Niger in the third-place match on Wednesday, October 30.

