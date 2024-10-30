2024 WAFU Zone B U20: Ivory Coast defeats Niger 2-1 to clinch bronze medal

Ivory Coast secured the bronze medal at the 2024 WAFU Zone B U20 Championship with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Niger in the third-place match on Wednesday, October 30.

The game, held at Stade de Kegue, kicked off the day with excitement as the championship nears its conclusion. Ivory Coast's determination paid off in a closely contested match, allowing them to clinch the podium finish after a demanding tournament.



As the tournament final approaches, anticipation is rising for the showdown between Ghana’s Black Satellites and Nigeria, scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight.

The fierce rivalry between these two West African teams has set high expectations, with both sides demonstrating strong performances and rigorous preparation for this decisive match.



With national pride and the championship title on the line, fans are in for an exhilarating conclusion to the 2024 WAFU Zone B U20 Championship.