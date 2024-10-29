Sports

0

2025 AFCON: It’s sad we’re praying for Sudan to lose their remaining games so we can qualify – Ex-Ghana defender Sam Johnson

Screenshot 20241029 082924.png Sam Johnson

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Ghana defender Sam Johnson has voiced his disappointment regarding Ghana's uncertain standing in the qualification race for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Source: www.ghanaweb.live