2025 AFCON Q: CAF Inspects Cape Coast and Accra Sports Stadia ahead of Ghana vs Sudan game

Ghana is set to face Sudan in October as part of its campaign to secure a spot in the 2025 AFCON

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has conducted inspections of both the Accra Sports Stadium and the Cape Coast Sports Stadium to assess their suitability for approval prior to Ghana's important home game against Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The situation has become complicated for the country, as CAF has rescinded its approval for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to host Category C matches, resulting in Ghana lacking a certified venue for international games.



