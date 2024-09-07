Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

2025 AFCON Q: Joseph Paintsil withdraws from Ghana squad due to passport issues

Joseph P1687116645984 The Black Stars are now focused on bouncing back in their upcoming match

Sat, 7 Sep 2024 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil has withdrawn from Ghana's squad for their crucial AFCON 2025 qualifier against Niger in Morocco due to passport issues.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed that Paintsil stayed behind in Accra to resolve the issue before returning to his club in the U.S.

Paintsil played briefly in Ghana's 1-0 defeat to Angola last Thursday.

The Black Stars are now focused on bouncing back in their upcoming match against Niger at the RS Berkane Stadium on Monday.

Read full article

Source: footballghana.com