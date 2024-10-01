2025 AFCON Q: Otto Addo aims to shoot down Kwesi Appiah's hopes of taking Sudan to Morocco

Menu ›
Sports
Tue, 1 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet
Head coach Otto Addo of the Black Stars is gearing up for a strategic matchup against Sudan's James Kwesi Appiah. Appiah, a seasoned Ghanaian coach, leads Sudan's senior men's national team. Following a promising beginning in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, he is determined to secure Sudan's qualification for the upcoming continental event in Morocco.
