2025 AFCON Q: Otto Addo aims to shoot down Kwesi Appiah's hopes of taking Sudan to Morocco

Screenshot 20241001 181756.png Otto Addo is preparing for a tactical battle with Sudan’s James Kwesi Appiah

Tue, 1 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Head coach Otto Addo of the Black Stars is gearing up for a strategic matchup against Sudan's James Kwesi Appiah. Appiah, a seasoned Ghanaian coach, leads Sudan's senior men's national team.

Head coach Otto Addo of the Black Stars is gearing up for a strategic matchup against Sudan's James Kwesi Appiah. Appiah, a seasoned Ghanaian coach, leads Sudan's senior men's national team. Following a promising beginning in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, he is determined to secure Sudan's qualification for the upcoming continental event in Morocco.



