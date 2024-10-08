2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Alexander Djiku and seven others join Black Stars camp for Sudan games

Alexander Djiku

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Fenerbahce defender Alexander Djiku, along with seven other players, has arrived at the Black Stars camp in Accra in preparation for the important 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sudan.

The players joining Djiku include Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Ernest Nuamah, Majeed Ashimeru, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Jerome Opoku, and Abdul Mumin, bringing the total number of players in the camp to 19, with six additional players anticipated to arrive shortly.

The team commenced their training camp with 11 players during the first session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday evening.



