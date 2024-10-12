Sports

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Angola records 2-0 win against Niger to remain top of Ghana’s group

Screenshot 20241012 080045.png Angola continues to dominate Group F in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Sat, 12 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Angola remains the frontrunner in Group F of the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a decisive 2-0 win against Niger on Friday, October 11.

This victory reinforces Angola's lead in the group, keeping their flawless record intact throughout the campaign.

The match, held at Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda, featured a determined Niger team that managed to hold off Angola in the first half, which concluded without any goals. However, the home side eventually broke through in the second half.

Source: Ghanasoccernet