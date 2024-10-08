2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Arsenal star Thomas Partey ruled out of Sudan games due to illness - GFA

Thomas Partey

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has clarified why Thomas Partey is not present in the Black Stars camp. The Arsenal midfielder will be sidelined for the upcoming doubleheader against Sudan in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with Michael Baidoo stepping in for his first call-up. On Monday, the GFA confirmed that Partey's absence is due to a medical concern.





