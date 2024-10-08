Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Arsenal star Thomas Partey ruled out of Sudan games due to illness - GFA

Screenshot 20241008 131935.png Thomas Partey

Tue, 8 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has clarified why Thomas Partey is not present in the Black Stars camp.

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has clarified why Thomas Partey is not present in the Black Stars camp. The Arsenal midfielder will be sidelined for the upcoming doubleheader against Sudan in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with Michael Baidoo stepping in for his first call-up. On Monday, the GFA confirmed that Partey's absence is due to a medical concern.



Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet