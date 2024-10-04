2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Asante Kotoko celebrates goalkeeper Frederick Asare's Black Stars call-up

Frederick Asare

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Frederick Asare, the goalkeeper for Asante Kotoko, has received another call-up to the Black Stars for Ghana's upcoming qualifiers for the 2025 AFCON.

Coach Otto Addo announced the squad on Friday, including Asare and Isaac Afful from FC Samartex as the sole representatives from the Ghana Premier League.

The news has generated enthusiasm at Asante Kotoko, which celebrated on social media with a post saying, "☎️ Otto dialed the #33 and he was on time to answer ???? Congratulations ???? TIMING!".



Read full article