2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars players understand the importance of Sudan games - Henry Asante Twum

Henry Asante Twum

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Ghana Football Association's spokesperson, Henry Asante Twum, is confident that the Black Stars players recognize the importance of securing a victory against Sudan.

Following a disappointing beginning to their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, the Black Stars are set to continue their journey with two matches against Sudan, who are coached by former Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah.

In his remarks prior to the matches, Asante Twum emphasized that the players are professionals who are aware that winning is crucial for improving their chances of qualification.



