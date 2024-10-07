Sports

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars players understand the importance of Sudan games - Henry Asante Twum

Screenshot 20241007 132542.png Henry Asante Twum

Mon, 7 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Ghana Football Association's spokesperson, Henry Asante Twum, is confident that the Black Stars players recognize the importance of securing a victory against Sudan.

Following a disappointing beginning to their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, the Black Stars are set to continue their journey with two matches against Sudan, who are coached by former Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah.

In his remarks prior to the matches, Asante Twum emphasized that the players are professionals who are aware that winning is crucial for improving their chances of qualification.

