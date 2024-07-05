2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars technical team are working to ensure we qualify - Henry Asante Twum

The Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has stated that the technical team of the Black Stars has commenced preparations to secure qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana, which is determined to break its 42-year trophy drought, has been placed in Group F alongside Angola, Niger, and Sudan for the qualifiers.



Asante Twum emphasized that Otto Addo and his team have already begun their work following the draw announcement.



He emphasized that the team will not underestimate any of their opponents.

"The technical team, under the leadership of Otto Addo, has initiated preparations to ensure our qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)," he mentioned during an interview with Asempa FM.



"We have been part of the tournament consistently over the past decade or more, but we are in a group where we must not overlook any of our rivals. The groundwork has already commenced, and we are optimistic about securing qualification this time around." The qualifiers for the upcoming tournament in Morocco are scheduled to commence later this month in September.