2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars to depart Ghana for Libya on Sunday for crucial game against Sudan

Screenshot 20241012 141425.png Black Stars

Sat, 12 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Black Stars are scheduled to depart from Ghana on Sunday en route to Libya in preparation for their important second-leg match against Sudan.

In the context of their campaign for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, the senior national team encountered a doubleheader against the Falcons.

After a difficult beginning, the Black Stars sought to secure their inaugural victory against Sudan; however, the first leg concluded in a 0-0 stalemate at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, despite their commanding performance.

Source: Ghanasoccernet