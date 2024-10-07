Menu ›
2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars to hold first training session at Accra Sports Stadium ahead of Sudan game
Mon, 7 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet
Ghana's senior national team is set to conduct their initial training session at the Accra Sports Stadium later today.
The Black Stars are preparing to face Sudan in the third and fourth matches of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.
A total of 25 players have been called up for these fixtures, with four players—Jojo Wollacott, Elisha Owusu, Brandon Thomas-Asante, and Antoine Semenyo—having reported to camp on Sunday.
