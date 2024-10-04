2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars to hold first training session at Accra Sports Stadium on Monday for Sudan games

The Black Stars will begin preparations for their crucial match against Sudan

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Black Stars are set to commence their preparations for the vital 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sudan, with their initial training session scheduled at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, October 7.

The team will compete against Sudan in two consecutive matches, the first taking place at home on Friday, October 11, followed by the second match away in Libya on Monday, October 14.

Coach Otto Addo is anticipated to reveal his squad on Friday, with well-known players such as Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, and Alexander Djiku expected to be included.



