2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars to train at Accra Sports Stadium today, fly to Libya on Sunday

Black Stars

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Black Stars of Ghana will begin training today at the Accra Sports Stadium in preparation for their important 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Sudan.

After a scoreless draw in their previous match on Thursday, the team is eager to achieve a victory in the next game to enhance their chances of qualification.

Following today's practice, the squad will travel to Benina, Libya, on Sunday, where they plan to hold a training session at the Benina Martyrs Stadium on Monday. The return leg is set for Tuesday, October 15, 2024.



Read full article