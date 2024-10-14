2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars train to wrap up preparations for second meeting against Sudan

Black Stars

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Black Stars of Ghana have finalized their preparations for the upcoming match against Sudan in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

After a scoreless draw with Sudan at the Accra Sports Stadium last Thursday, Ghana aims to achieve its first victory in the qualifiers when they meet Sudan once more in Libya on Tuesday.

The Black Stars arrived in Libya on Sunday and conducted a training session today in anticipation of the match against Sudan scheduled for tomorrow.



Read full article