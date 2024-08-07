2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Dates for Ghana versus Angola and Niger clash announced

Ghana, in Group F with Sudan, Angola, and Niger

Ghana's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger are set.

The Black Stars will face Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, September 5, 2024, with a 16:00 kickoff.



Following this, they will travel to Niger for their second Group F match on Monday, September 9, 2024.

Otto Addo's team, currently on a winning streak in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, aims to secure a spot in the Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghana, in Group F with Sudan, Angola, and Niger, needs to finish in the top two to qualify for the tournament in Morocco.



Read full article