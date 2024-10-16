2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Don't sack Otto Addo - George Afriyie tells Ghana FA

Former Ghana FA Vice President George Afriyie has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) not to sack Otto Addo as the Black Stars coach, despite their struggles in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Afriyie believes that changing the coach at this stage could destabilize the team further, and instead, the focus should be on improving the squad's overall performance.

He emphasized that Addo needs more time to implement his ideas and build a strong team capable of qualifying for the tournament.