2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Don't sack Otto Addo - George Afriyie tells Ghana FA

Otto Addo456790.png Otto Addo

Wed, 16 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Ghana FA Vice President George Afriyie has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) not to sack Otto Addo as the Black Stars coach, despite their struggles in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live