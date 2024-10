2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Fit-again Alexander Djiku returning to Black Stars squad for Sudan clash

Alexander Djiku

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Defender Alexander Djiku is anticipated to rejoin the Black Stars squad for the upcoming matches against Sudan later this month.

A recent injury sidelined the Fenerbah├že SK central defender, preventing him from participating in Ghana's initial two matches against Angola and Niger in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

During these games, the four-time African champions experienced a 1-0 loss to the Palancras Negras at Baba Yara Stadium, followed by a 1-1 draw with the Super Eagles in Berkane.



