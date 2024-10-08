2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Former Ghana former star Emmanuel Duah confident Black Stars will beat Sudan

Black Stars

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghanaian footballer Emmanuel Duah expresses optimism that the Black Stars will secure a victory against Sudan in the forthcoming qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana, a nation that has claimed the AFCON title four times, has yet to achieve a win in their initial matches within Group F, having suffered a defeat to Angola and settled for a draw against Niger in September.

The Black Stars aim to rejuvenate their prospects for qualifying for AFCON 2025 as they prepare to confront Sudan following a disappointing beginning to the qualifiers last month.



Read full article