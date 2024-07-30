2025 AFCON Qualifiers: GFA considering relocating Ghana v Angola game from Baba Yara Stadium?

Black Stars team

Source: Footballghana

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is contemplating moving the Black Stars' match against Angola from the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ghana is scheduled to face the Palancas Negras in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opener on September 6 in Kumasi.



The decision to set up a stage, canopies, and seats on the pitch has left the field in poor condition, prompting concerns about meeting CAF requirements.

Former GFA Executive Council member Samuel Anim Addo expressed disappointment over the neglect of stadiums, urging authorities to take action to preserve the pitches.



The Black Stars are focused on qualifying for the AFCON tournament in Morocco.



