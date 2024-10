Ghana coach Otto Addo extended his congratulations to Sudan after their 2025 AFCON qualifying match, where Ghana suffered a defeat.

He acknowledged Sudan's solid performance and credited their ability to capitalize on opportunities during the game.



Despite the result, he remains focused on improving Ghana's future performances in the qualifiers.

Otto Addo emphasized that his team will learn from the experience and come back stronger, while showing respect for Sudan's efforts and determination in the contest.