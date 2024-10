Ghana coach Otto Addo described the defeat to Sudan in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers as a "bitter pill" to swallow.

Reflecting on the match, Addo expressed disappointment over the outcome, acknowledging the tough nature of the loss.



He emphasized the need for the team to regroup and improve in the upcoming fixtures.

While recognizing the team's efforts, Addo pointed out key areas where improvement is needed and vowed to work on the team's shortcomings to ensure they bounce back in future games.