2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana coach Otto Addo to name squad for Sudan doubleheader this week

Otto Addo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's national football coach, Otto Addo, is poised to announce his squad for the upcoming doubleheader against Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers later this week.

The Black Stars will reconvene this month for matchdays three and four of the qualifying rounds.



Following a challenging start to their campaign, which included a 1-0 defeat to Angola at Baba Yara Stadium and a 1-1 draw with Niger in Berkane, the team is eager for a revival.

Addo is anticipated to select a robust lineup featuring key players such as Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams, and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.



