2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana’s Black Stars remain winless after Round 4

Ghana's Black Stars remain winless after Round 4 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, leaving their hopes of securing a spot in the tournament hanging in the balance.

After four rounds of matches in Group F, the team has struggled to find form, failing to secure a victory and putting their AFCON dreams in jeopardy.



The latest setback came with a 2-0 defeat to Sudan, a game in which Ghana was unable to break through Sudan's solid defense.



This loss leaves the Black Stars at risk of missing out on AFCON for the first time in decades. The team's inability to convert chances and defensive lapses have been key factors in their underwhelming performances so far.

Coach Otto Addo is under pressure to turn things around in the remaining matches, with fans and pundits calling for tactical adjustments and improved performances. With only two games left in the qualifiers, Ghana will need to win both and hope for favorable results from other teams to have any chance of progressing to AFCON 2025.



The road to qualification is now a steep uphill climb, and the Black Stars must regroup quickly to avoid missing out on the prestigious continental tournament.