2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana’s Black Stars turn attention to Sudan return leg after frustrating draw

Black Stars

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's Black Stars are now focusing on the upcoming second leg against Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, after the first leg ended in a goalless draw on Thursday.

The match at the Accra Sports Stadium saw the Black Stars control the game but struggle to penetrate a strong Sudanese defense, resulting in disappointment for both the team and their supporters.

With a pressing need for a victory to boost their AFCON qualification hopes, Ghana entered this match following a 1-0 defeat to Angola and a 1-1 draw with Niger in their earlier Group F matches.



