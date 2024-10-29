2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana’s poor performance against Sudan not surprising – Kofi Manu 

Experienced football administrator Kofi Manu has expressed his concerns regarding the Black Stars' disappointing performance against Sudan in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Ghanaian team struggled in the double-header, risking their chance to qualify for CAF's premier tournament for the first time since 2004. They managed a 0-0 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium but suffered a 2-0 loss at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Libya.



Manu stated, "The Black Stars' poor showing did not come as a surprise to me. I anticipated it. How can one expect positive outcomes without proper preparation? You cannot repeat the same actions and expect different results." He further remarked, "As a long-time football administrator and supporter, I have not witnessed such a dismal performance from the Black Stars."

The team is set to face Angola and Niger in their final Group F matches next month.



Ghana must secure victories against the already-qualified Angola and Niger while hoping for Sudan to stumble against these teams to maintain their hopes for next year's tournament in Morocco.