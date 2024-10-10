2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana targets first win against Sudan after disappointing start

The stage is set for a crucial showdown as Ghana's Black Stars gear up to face Sudan on Thursday, determined to revitalize their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

After a rocky start, the Black Stars are eager to turn their fortunes around and secure their first victory in Group F. Currently sitting in third place, the team knows that every point counts.



With two matches lined up during the international break, the Black Stars have a golden opportunity to climb the rankings and inject momentum into their campaign. Thursday's encounter against Sudan marks the first step towards redemption.



Coach Otto Addo's squad is well aware of the stakes and is poised to deliver a winning performance. With the nation's hopes pinned on them, the Black Stars are ready to rise to the challenge and prove their mettle.

The Sudan clash is more than just a match – it's a defining moment for Ghanaian football. A victory would not only boost morale but also revive the team's prospects of progressing to the AFCON tournament.



The Black Stars are ready to shine. Will they secure the crucial three points against Sudan and kickstart their resurgence? The world will be watching.