2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana targets first win against Sudan after disappointing start

Antoine Semenyo

Thu, 10 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The stage is set for a crucial showdown as Ghana's Black Stars gear up to face Sudan on Thursday, determined to revitalize their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

