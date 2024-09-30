2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana to host Sudan at Cape Coast Stadium - Reports

Cape Coast Stadium

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Black Stars of Ghana will host Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium, as reported by various local media outlets.

This change follows the classification of Baba Yara Stadium as unsuitable for category C matches due to its inadequate playing surface, resulting in the suspension of its license.

Recently, officials from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) conducted an inspection of both the Accra and Cape Coast Stadiums in Ghana.



