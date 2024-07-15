2025 AFCON Qualifiers: I hoping for a fair game against Ghana – Angola coach Pedro Gonçalves

Pedro Gonçalves with Angola team

Source: Apexnewshub

The Palancas Negras are set to face the Black Stars in the opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Goncalves expressed optimism for a fair game, emphasizing the need for CAF to monitor the match closely.

The upcoming game is on September 2, with Angola placed in Group F alongside Niger and Sudan. The return leg against Ghana is scheduled for November 11 in Luanda.



