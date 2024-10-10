2025 AFCON Qualifiers: I’m pained and disappointed, says Otto Addo after Ghana's goalless draw with Sudan

Otto Addo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's coach, Otto Addo, has voiced his dissatisfaction after the Black Stars played to a 0-0 stalemate against Sudan.

The senior national team faced the Falcons in the first leg of their doubleheader for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Although the Black Stars controlled much of the match, the lack of goals has placed the four-time African champions in a challenging situation.



Read full article