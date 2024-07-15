2025 AFCON Qualifiers: It will be a special game against Ghana – Angola coach Pedro Gonçalves

Pedro Gonçalves

Source: Apexnewshub

Angola's head coach, Pedro Gonçalves, is looking forward to a significant match against Ghana in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Palancas Negras will play against the Black Stars in their first match of the qualifiers on September 2 at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Despite a previous loss, Gonçalves expressed his anticipation for the game, aiming for a strong performance against the four-time African champions.

Angola is grouped with Niger and Sudan in Group F, with the top two teams securing a spot in the 2025 AFCON hosted in Morocco.



Read full article