2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Its good Angola won against Niger – Ghana coach Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo expressed satisfaction with Angola's victory over Niger in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last Friday.

Ghana has faced challenges in the qualifiers, managing to earn just two points from their first three matches in Group F.

Currently, the West African team is positioned third in the standings, behind Angola and Sudan, who occupy the first and second places, respectively.



