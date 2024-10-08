Sports

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Jonas Adjetey replaces Kingsley Schindler ahead of Ghana's crucial doubleheader against Sudan

Screenshot 20241008 083205.png Jonas Adjetey

Tue, 8 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Ghana Football Association has announced the inclusion of young defender Jonas Adjetey in the squad for the important doubleheader against Sudan in the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers.

Adjetey replaces Kingsley Schindler, who is out due to an injury he sustained during Samsunspor's 3-1 win over Adana Demirspor.

At only 20 years old, Adjetey has made a name for himself in the Swiss Super League, demonstrating his skills in defense. He began his career at Teshie Football Academy, later playing for Accra Great Olympics and Berekum Chelsea, before earning a position at FC Basel.

Source: Ghanasoccernet