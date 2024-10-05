Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Kwabena Yeboah cautions Otto Addo about Kwesi Appiah’s deep knowledge about Black Stars

Screenshot 20241005 113716.png Otto Addo and Kwesi Appiah

Sat, 5 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Respected sports broadcaster Kwabena Yeboah has warned Ghana's national team coach, Otto Addo, ahead of the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Kwesi Appiah.

Appiah, who previously managed the Black Stars, is now at the helm of the Sudan national team and will lead them in a significant doubleheader against Ghana.

As the matches draw near, Yeboah raised concerns about Appiah's deep understanding of the Black Stars, which he has developed through his experiences as a former captain, coach, and current member of the Ghana Football Association's executive committee.

Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet