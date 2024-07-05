Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Kwesi Appiah holds advantage over Ghana - Laryea Kingston

Kwesi Appiah 336632 Kwesi Appiah

Fri, 5 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Laryea Kingston, a former Ghana midfielder, expressed his belief that Kwesi Appiah will have an edge when Sudan faces Ghana in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live