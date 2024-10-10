Sports

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Mohammed Kudus aims to make history against Sudan as Black Stars captain

Screenshot 20241010 120039.png Mohammed Kudus

Thu, 10 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian prodigy Mohammed Kudus is set to pursue a historic achievement with the Black Stars on Thursday evening as his national team faces Sudan in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The West Ham United player has been appointed captain for this match and will seek to secure a victory in his inaugural game as the leader of the Ghana national team.

"Kudus will lead the team. I mentioned earlier that he would be the second captain," stated Black Stars head coach Otto Addo during his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

