2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Otto Addo backs Kurt Okraku’s fiery speech at team dinner ahead of Sudan games

Kurt Okraku

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has expressed his support for Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, in light of his passionate address during the team's dinner on Tuesday.

Following a lackluster beginning to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, Mr. Okraku voiced his dissatisfaction and criticized the players, urging them to enhance their performance.

Additionally, Okraku indicated his willingness to collaborate with Otto Addo in removing players who do not demonstrate a commitment to representing Ghana.



